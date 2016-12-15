Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Donate non-perishable food, get up to 15% OFF at Burien’s Kush21 Pot Shop!

Burien’s first legal pot shop – Kush 21 – is holding a Food Drive through the end of December, and you can save 1% off per purchase with each donated canned or boxed item, and save up to 15% off your entire order!

This offer is valid through Dec. 31, 2016, and can be used every single day this month.

“We hope we raise insane amounts of food, and with your help I’m sure we can do just that,” the management said. “We opened 2 months ago and want to take advantage of our first real chance to give back to our wonderful community. We hope you can join us!”

Here are the details:

Hey Washington State, help us combat Hunger! In an effort to combat hunger in our lovely state, we decided to join forces with Northwest Harvest to raise food. In an effort to raise as much food as possible we are offering a 1% per can/box discount on your entire order, with a maximum of 15% off per person, per order, per day. Yes, you can take advantage of this wonderful combo of charity and savings, every single day this month. Oh, and we are also working on a Coat Drive and hope to launch that this week as well. Every donation is highly appreciated! We hope we raise insane amounts of food, and with your help I’m sure we can do just that. We opened 2 months ago and want to take advantage of our first real chance to give back to our wonderful community. We hope you can join us. We are but 15 minutes from Downtown Seattle, and 5 from Sea-Tac Airport. We have customers ranging from Tacoma, to Kent, Renton, Normandy Park, Burien, SeaTac, White Center, Seattle, Bellevue, & all over. We hope we can harness this amazing network to do some good for our great state. See you all soon! Thanks for taking part in this wonderful chance to help combat poverty, hunger and this frigid cold winter. Happy Toking. And Happy Holidays.

This doesn’t apply to already discounted items and cannot be stacked with other discounts.

You can however take advantage of this offer each and every day.

All food is going to be donated to the Northwest Harvest in Kent.

Kush21 also just extended their hours to 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily.

Just 5 minutes from Sea-Tac Airport, Burien’s first Pot Shop – Kush21 – is located at 17730 Ambaum Blvd. South, in the same complex as BZ’s Sports Bar, and across from a public storage facility.

In this prime location Burien’s first Pot Shop is superbly located to offer a premium cannabis shopping experience to both tourists and locals. Visitors will find expert advice and consultation from friendly budtenders who are customer focused, knowledgable and courteous.

Whether you are discovering cannabis products for the first time, rediscovering them, or are a connoisseur, you will appreciate the prompt and courteous service that emanates from their core value of respect. This same respect for the customer is what inspires their commitment to offer premium selection with an eye to value. You will not find artificially overpriced goods, rather Kush21 aims to be your go-to purveyor, at the lowest price possible.

For December they are offering an astounding 24 days of deals. Come see what’s on sale today!

“In order to celebrate the holidays we are running a 10-25% off special on 5 different mystery items every single day from December 7th, until December 30th. Come visit us today! Burien’s not that far away!”

Address: 17730 Ambaum Blvd. South, Burien 98148 (map below)

Hours:

Open Daily: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Phone: 206.402.6955

Website: http://kush21.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kush21Seattle/

