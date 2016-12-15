Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Here are Des Moines United Methodist Church’s upcoming holiday events

Here are Des Moines United Methodist Church's upcoming holiday events

Here are Des Moines United Methodist Church’s upcoming holiday events:

Saturday, Dec. 17 , 10am-1pm : Kids 4-10 yrs Free Fun Day-Fellowship Hall; Christmas story, games, crafts, music, movie, lunch. Parents welcome to stay or to enjoy kid free time.

: Kids 4-10 yrs Free Fun Day-Fellowship Hall; Christmas story, games, crafts, music, movie, lunch. Parents welcome to stay or to enjoy kid free time. Sunday, Dec. 18 . 9:30am Service: Opportunity for anyone who would like to participate in the Christmas story.

Service: Opportunity for anyone who would like to participate in the Christmas story. Saturday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve: 7pm Family Service, 11pm Candlelight Service, Hand Bell and Chancel Choir.

Christmas Eve: Family Service, Candlelight Service, Hand Bell and Chancel Choir. Sunday, Dec. 25 Celebration Worship Starting at 10:30am, Coffee Hour before worship at 9:30am.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

