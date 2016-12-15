Here are Des Moines United Methodist Church’s upcoming holiday events
- Saturday, Dec. 17, 10am-1pm: Kids 4-10 yrs Free Fun Day-Fellowship Hall; Christmas story, games, crafts, music, movie, lunch. Parents welcome to stay or to enjoy kid free time.
- Sunday, Dec. 18. 9:30am Service: Opportunity for anyone who would like to participate in the Christmas story.
- Saturday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve: 7pm Family Service, 11pm Candlelight Service, Hand Bell and Chancel Choir.
- Sunday, Dec. 25 Celebration Worship Starting at 10:30am, Coffee Hour before worship at 9:30am.
Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.
More info at desmoinesumc.org
