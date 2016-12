Arts, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / REMINDER: Des Moines Gospel Chapel’s ‘Hark the Harold’ play is this Sunday

REMINDER: Des Moines Gospel Chapel’s ‘Hark the Harold’ play is this Sunday

REMINDER: Des Moines Gospel Chapel will be presenting a Taproot Theatre Christmas Play – ‘Hark the Harold’ – this Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.

This is a hilarious and poignant presentation of the Christmas story.

Friends, family and neighbors are most welcome!

Des Moines Gospel is located at 21914 7th Avenue South Des Moines, WA 98198; 206-878-2145.

More info at www.dmgc.org.

