The Elephant in the Locker Room: Of Color Rush, Concussion Protocol, and Interceptions

By Greg Wright

I’m certainly glad that the Seahawks played two games in the last seven days, and that they won the second of those in pretty flamboyant fashion. Saves me from having to write a total downer of a column this week!

Regarding those interceptions against Green Bay, however…

On Monday evening, several Waterland Blog contributors (including The Marine View Driver, photographers Michael Brunk and Jennifer Leone, yours truly, and publisher Scott Schaefer) participated in the Christmas Match Game at Huntington Park.

In The Match Game, the host reads a statement with a blank in it, and panelists fill in the blank. Jennifer was so steamed about those blankety-blank picks that she filled in every blank with “interceptions.” This is how her Match Game responses went:

My ability to turn holiday joy into stress is rivaled only by my ability to turn holiday stress into interceptions .

. Christmas is just like your job because you do all the work, but the rotund guy wearing the interceptions gets all the credit!

gets all the credit! Did you know that Santa’s not allowed to go down chimneys this year? It was declared hazardous by the Department of Interceptions and Safety.

and Safety. Two snowmen are in a field. One turns to the other and says, “I don’t know about you, but I think I smell interceptions .”

.” Have you ever noticed that the time you stop believing in Santa is just about the same time you start getting interceptions for Christmas?

The Hawk fans in the audience appreciated the 5-interceptions salute.

And apparently, Russell Wilson started believing in Santa Claus again, given his performance Thursday night. Whew!

And I have to say I pretty much dug the Color Rush Action Green uniforms. I wasn’t sold at first, but they sure look good when Richard Sherman slams into Jared Goff, Jon Ryan slams senseless into the turf, or Michael Bennett tosses tight ends aside like trash.

Big hits abounded in Thursday’s clash with the Rams, and I, for one, was glad to finally see the booth take over the concussion protocol and get Goff out of the game for his own good. I was amazed that the Rams didn’t do that on their own.

But this nonsense about Bennett not being in concussion protocol is just that. Nonsense. Neck problem, my ass.

For your edification, here’s a slo-mo GIF of the play. Watch Bennett do the inhuman in taking on both the tight end and stuffing Gurley. Click the image for the slo-mo.

But watch repeatedly as K.J.Wright tries to congratulate Bennett after the play. This is another GIF to click on.

Bennett simply doesn’t respond. He’s out. It wasn’t for long — maybe five seconds or so. But he was out.

He should be in concussion protocol, but he’s not. The system has failed Michael Bennett.

There’s always some key issue that’s getting glossed over. It’s the elephant in the locker room, if you will, and gosh darn if I’ll let that ride. Join us weekly for a little closer look at our NFC West Champions.

