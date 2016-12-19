Entertainment, Headlines, Life, Opinion, Browse > Home Podcast / JACK MAYNE EDITORIAL: Let’s hear it for our younger, positive citizens!

Commentary by Senior Writer Jack Mayne

This is the time of year when we put aside the evils, the problems and the concerns of our part of South King County and look toward the good done by youth in the community.

There is the charm and accomplishments of the 2016 Burien “Citizen of the Year,” 14-year old Cassidy Huff. Cassidy is a special needs student with a fantastic ability to give back to our community. Cassidy is a Mount Rainier High School student and a regular columnist for The B-Town Blog.

Another outstanding person is our youngest-ever photo contributor, 12-year old Isabel Herbruger of Burien. Isabel is a Girl Scout, a 4H member, and virtually certain to be an accomplished photojournalist.

Then there are the Nutting sisters from Des Moines – Natalie, 10, and Lilah, 8. They hosted a Lemonade Stand Fundraiser to raise money for the Des Moines Police Foundation Shop – they raised over $5,000. The girls were honored at a Des Moines City Council Meeting in August with the Community Star Award for Improving Public Safety and Quality of Life.

Then there is the Highline High School International Rescue Club founder Mohamed Mohamed and President Maikol Alvarado Garcia,

Mohamed decided that he wanted to form a club that created a space where anyone and everyone could come to talk and listen. He referred to it as “free therapy”. Mohamed would bring a topic of discussion that touched on the immigrant/refugee experience.

Over time, they raised money to help support a Syrian Refugee family. They ran an awareness campaign around violence that people experience all over the world, raised relief money for the Nepali Earthquake relief and suggested best practices for educating immigrant and refugee students.

