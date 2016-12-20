Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for biz awards

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for biz awards

No Comments Print This Post

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday the return of their annual Business Awards and Recognition Luncheon, and that nominations are now open.

“Now is the time to thank that special business or individual who consistently goes above and beyond to help make our Chamber and our community strong and vibrant,” reads an announcement. “Please take the time to nominate that business or individual so that we can give them the recognition they deserve.”

Nominations can be made online here: http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/form/view/8421, or submitted in writing either via email to [email protected], faxed to (206) 575-2007, or mailed to 14220 Interurban Ave S., Suite #134, Tukwila, WA 98168.

Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 to be considered.

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

Large Business of the Year: A business with 20 or more full time employees that has achieved excellence through innovative business practices, products, and/or employee programs and community commitment

Small Business of the Year: A business with less than 20 full time employees that has achieved excellence through innovative business practices, products, and/or employee programs and community commitment

Outstanding Community Service: A business or individual that has enhanced the community through an outstanding demonstration of community service and volunteerism

Business Advocate: A business or individual that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to advocacy on behalf of business rights

Ambassador of the Year: Award presented to the outstanding Chamber Ambassador of the year.

Any business, individual or non-profit that is a member in good standing of the Chamber is eligible. You can self-nominate or nominate other Chamber members. For a full list visit www.SeattleSouthsideChamber.com and go to the Directory page. There is no limit to the number of nominations you can submit.

We hope you will join us on February 10th at 11:30am at the Four Points by Sheraton – Seattle Airport (22406 Pacific Highway South, Des Moines 98198), as we gather to celebrate the businesses, organizations and leaders who help to make our region a center of commerce and community.

Thank you to our host Four Points by Sheraton – Seattle Airport, and our sponsor, Recology CleanScapes. More sponsorship opportunities are still available. If you are interested in sponsoring this event or for more information, please contact the chamber office or visit our website http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/marketing-opportunities

Attendance is open to guests as well as members, however space for all Luncheons is limited. Please follow this link to register and for more information on attending this fantastic community celebration here:

You can also register by calling the office during regular office hours at (206) 575-1633 or emailing Emma Oglesby, Membership Service Director, at [email protected].

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the Southwest King County Region since 1988. The mission of the Chamber is to be a leader and a regional voice and resource for building business success. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

For more information, visit http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



