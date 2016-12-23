CASSIDY’S COLUMN: Have you taken the #CassHolidayChallenge yet?

EDITOR’S NOTE: Cass Huff is a 14-year old special needs student at Mt. Rainier High School. In 2016 she was named “Citizen of the Year” by the City of Burien.

by Cass Huff

Hey B-Town Readers!

So, in my last blog, I got into my Christmas Challenge. Basically if you take my Christmas Challenge, the idea is that for the entire month of December you do one random act of kindness each day for a total stranger (and Tweet/hashtag it #CassHolidayChallenge). Maybe just smiling at someone on the street, or giving someone a few extra dollars as a tip at a restaurant or a local coffee shop.

Someone actually commented on my last post (yes I do read all of the comments) and said that local food banks in our area are running low on donations. So if you have some non-perishable items laying around your house, why not go and donate them to someone in need?

You may be asking yourself what I’ve done for my own Christmas Challenge. Well, I smile at random people in the hallways at school or on the street all the time. But today I was very proud of myself. I once got this Wendy’s gift card for helping out at a church VBS camp and I’ve had it in my wallet for about a year now. But I’ve never used it. So, I was determined to give it to someone who would actually use it. Earlier today I was with my grandma and we were driving down the road, when we noticed a homeless man. I pulled out my wallet, unbuckled my seatbelt and rolled down my window. “Excuse me sir!” I exclaimed over the passing cars. He calmly walked over and I gave him the bright red card. “Thank you young lady!” he said while taking the card into his own hands. It makes me happy that I’m doing something for someone else this time of year especially.

So if you have time in these next couple of days, spread the holiday cheer by doing something nice for someone else. It will make you feel good and it will make the other person want to pass it on and do something nice for someone else! If I inspire at least one of you reading this to go and volunteer at a homeless shelter, or give non perishable items to a food bank, then I will have done my job!

And remember guys, one little thing goes a long way (as cheesy as it sounds)! I hope you guys have a fantastic Holliday Season. And I will make sure to write after Christmas if not before!

When you guys do something for someone else, you can put it in the comments of this blog, or tweet it out (Twitter: @Cass_Huff) tag me on Instagram (cass_huff2) using the #CassHolidayChallenge hashtag.

Hope to see you guys next time!

Over and Out!

– Cass

