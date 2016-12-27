Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / DAL Law Firm: How to get help to avoid foreclosure

DAL Law Firm: How to get help to avoid foreclosure

DAL Law Firm:

How to Get Help to Avoid Foreclosure

If you or someone you know may be facing foreclosure, there are various options available to assist, one of which may be a loan modification. A loan modification is a process of negotiation with your mortgage lender to revise the terms of your loan and save your home. While a loan modification may be the best option for you, at your initial consultation, we will assess your options and advise you on the best option based upon your financial goals.

In a loan modification, our goal is to stop any pending foreclosure activity, reduce your monthly payment, and bring you back to a current status with your lender. There are various options available in modifying your loan, and we will work with you and your lender to reach a resolution for you. Loan modifications are very helpful for homeowners who are facing financial difficulties, as a loan modification may:

Reduce your interest rate

Provide a fixed interest rate instead of variable interest rate “arm”

Reduce some of your principal balance

Reduce late fees and penalties

Once you’ve hired DAL Law to represent you in your modification, you can direct all phone calls and correspondence from your mortgage lender to our office, and we will speak with them on your behalf so you don’t have to. We have helped many homeowners save their home with a loan modification, and we would be happy to assist you as well.

If you are in default on your mortgage or facing foreclosure, give our DAL Law Firm a call at (206) 408-8158. We can help.

“Darcel was so fantastic. she explained the whole process to me and made me feel very comfortable in moving forward. Any questions I had she answered by email of phone in a very timely manner. I felt so relieved. She was totally professional however I felt I had made a new friend when the process was complete. I would highly recommend her to anyone.”

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

E [email protected] http://www.dallawfirm.com https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

