Des Moines Police chase, search for burglary suspect Friday

The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that they’re involved in an active manhunt in Federal Way for a burglary suspect who fled police Friday Dec. 30, 2016, and is now on the loose.

Police say the incident began as a burglary call in the 25800 block of Marine View Drive in Des Moines (map below) Friday morning, when a homeowner witnessed a burglary on her smartphone alarm system, then called 911.

The burglar sped off in a black car, and deputies spotted the vehicle as they were heading toward the crime scene, then pursued the suspect.

The car eventually crashed along Dash Point Road, near SW 300th Street in Federal Way, and the suspect escaped and ran away. He’s described as a man wearing a gray sweatshirt with possible facial injuries.

No injuries have been reported.

UPDATE: Manhunt continues for burglary suspect in Federal Way/Dash Point area. DETAILS: https://t.co/A7hyos9pAK pic.twitter.com/mfLHPNKM64 — KOMO News (@komonews) December 30, 2016

Fed way PD with K9 assisting in suspect search in Des Moines for chase suspect. #komonews pic.twitter.com/DJoqPyXiMd — Peter Mongillo (@PeterMonPhotog) December 30, 2016

