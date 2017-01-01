Entertainment, Featured Stories, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / The Elephant in the Locker Room: Germain Ifedi Vows to Have My Press Credentials Revoked

The Elephant in the Locker Room: Germain Ifedi Vows to Have My Press Credentials Revoked

Satire by Greg Wright

Since the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, my mantra for Seahawks fans has been, “We’ll be back. One yard at a time.”

If so, I don’t think it will be this year. There are too many flaws in all three units, too many coaching errors, and too many cooks in the kitchen.

Near the end of Sunday’s loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals, WR Paul Richardson was caught in the middle of a scrum between RG Germain Ifedi and several of his fellow linemen, who were trying to restrain Ifedi from going after Defensive Coordinator Kris Richard. The Fox network cameras caught some of the action on video, Richardson signaling to Doug Baldwin for help as photographers snapped pictures.

Ifedi was incensed at the “zero blitz” called by Richard on the 29-yard pass completion that Carson Palmer threw to David Johnson just moments before. The defensive call left poor outmanned Kam Chancellor one-on-one with the NFL’s best running back, who not only caught the pass cleanly in front of Chancellor to put Arizona nearly in field-goal range but also got out of bounds to stop the clock. Chancellor never laid a finger on him. And those precious saved seconds allowed Arizona, with no timeouts left, to get another 8 yards closer for the game-winning kick as time expired.

At the press conference following the game, I asked Ifedi whether he felt it was appropriate to call out Richard for a defensive call that cost the Seahawks a victory.

“I don’t know what ‘appropriate’ means,” Ifedi replied. “I just open my mouth and words fall out.”

I told him I understand. I sit down in front of a keyboard, and my fingers just start moving. But isn’t there a time and place for “family business”? Like, in the locker room after the game?

“The world is my locker room,” were the words that fell out of Ifedi’s mouth next. “What’s good for the moose is good for the gander. If the D doesn’t like the offensive calls, they’re free to spout off at us, too.”

In trying to help Germain make his point, I cited the O-line protection call which yielded a clean sack of Russell Wilson on fourth and goal at the end of the first half, or the numerous times Ifedi and Gilliam/Sowell had failed to cover line stunts in recent weeks.

It was at that point that Darrel Bevell had to jump to Ifedi’s aid as the impulsive lineman lunged over the podium and tried to tear the voice recorder from my hands.

Picture the scene as the diminutive OC drags Ifedi away, the hulking lineman hollering back at me, “I’ll have your press credentials revoked!”

I should have seen that coming, of course. And I deserved it. I’ve long been aware that it’s okay for players to call out players, coaches to call out players, and players to call out coaches.

It’s never okay, though, for journalists to call out players. After all, what the hell do we know?

I just plan on licking my wounds, locking my press pass in a vault somewhere, and hoping somebody sent the Hawks a really big box of Band-Aids for Christmas. They’re going to need some serious patching up to get them through the sacks, bombs, and blocked kicks they’re likely to give up during their playoff run this season.

There’s always some key issue that’s getting glossed over. It’s the elephant in the locker room, if you will, and gosh darn if I’ll let that ride. Join us weekly for a little closer look at our NFC West Champions.

