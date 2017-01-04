HELP: Des Moines Area Food Bank needs a new commercial freezer

The Des Moines Area Food Bank – which hands out over 110,000 pounds of food for the cities of Des Moines, most of Seatac, and the south hill of Kent, every year – is in need of a commercial freezer.

“One of our commercial freezers died yesterday,” they said on Facebook. “Glad it happened after our Christmas distribution, but as you can imagine, there is never a convenient time for this to happen!”

If you can donate a freezer, please let them know by calling (206) 878-2660.

If you would like to help them purchase a new freezer, you can donate online here:

https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/105865137050618816/charity/20324

In addition, the food bank needs include food for their regular service (canned meat, soup, vegetables, fruit and baby food) and food for their school backpack program (such as EasyMac, individual apple sauce or fruit cups, oatmeal packets and small 100% fruit juices). Paper grocery bags are also a constant need and something which we regularly have to purchase; we appreciate any donation of clean, untorn paper bags. Non-food items in demand include toilet paper, diapers, soap, laundry detergent, and pet food.

Des Moines Area Food Bank

22225 9th Avenue South

Des Moines, Washington 98198 Telephone: 206-878-2660 Fax: 206-878-2661 Email: [email protected]

