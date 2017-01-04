Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Jobs, Browse > Home Sports / JOB: FITT Balance seeking Certified Fitness Instructors (Aquatic + Land)

Sponsored Post

Enjoy the benefits of bringing the newest wave of aquatic fitness to the Pacific Northwest!

FITT Balance is currently seeking Certified Fitness Instructors to implement Flow Motion aquatic fitness programs *on water* at our first partnered facility in Des Moines, WA.

Introducing a new inflatable surface called the Flow Motion Fitness Mat, our instructors will use their expertise to demonstrate a bold new perspective on core strength and balance that is igniting the world’s fitness industry!

The Flow Motion Fitness Mat supports all types of integrated fitness training. Flow Motion aquatic fitness programs cater to all ages and levels of fitness. Sessions currently run 5 days a week, are 30-60 minutes in duration and serve a maximum of (6) participants.

Apply today at www.fittbalance.com.

