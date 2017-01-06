Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / City of Des Moines holding Open House on ADA Transition Plan Feb. 8

City of Des Moines holding Open House on ADA Transition Plan Feb. 8

No Comments Print This Post

The City of Des Moines will be holding a public meeting to discuss a transition plan for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center.

This is an “opportunity to provide the City with feedback on where and how you experience any barriers traveling around the City or accessing City services,” the city said.

Here are the details:

WHAT: Learn about the City’s efforts developing an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan: Opportunity to provide the City with feedback on where and how you experience any barriers traveling around the City or accessing City services

Opportunity to provide feedback on how the City should prioritize investments to ensure accessibility WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center, 2045 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198 WHEN: Wednesday, February 8th, 2017, from 6 – 8 p.m. ONLINE ADA SURVEY: Please visit the City of Des Moines website (www.desmoineswa.gov/ADA) to access an online ADA survey to better assist us in developing an ADA Transition Plan. The Des Moines Activity Center is wheelchair accessible. Those needing assistance or accommodation should contact Andrew Merges at 206-870-6568 or [email protected].

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



