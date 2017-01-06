Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOB: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty seeking to hire Loan Officer

JOB: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty seeking to hire Loan Officer

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty is seeking to hire an experienced Loan Officer.

For more info on this leading local realty company, visit http://www.burien.bhhsnwrealestate.com/

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty’s offices are located at 930 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien.

For more information, please call Tay Krull at 206-244-6400.

