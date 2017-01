Education, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Sports / Baseball Skills Camp will be at Mount Rainier High March 11

Baseball Skills Camp will be at Mount Rainier High March 11

No Comments Print This Post

Bob Odegard, Head Baseball Coach and staff will be hosting a Baseball Skills Camp for students entering grades 4-8 on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Mount Rainier High School.

The cost is $25 and includes a T-Shirt.

Download an application here (PDF file).

For more information, call Coach Odegard at 206-235-5401.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter