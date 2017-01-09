Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOB: Wholesale pet supply firm ‘In the Northwest’ seeking Admin

Advertiser ‘In The Northwest’ has a great opportunity to start the new year – excellent schedule, location and room to grow make this a dream job for individuals with the right attitude and motivation.

See more from their job description here:

Immediate opening, Administrative! for Wholesale Pet supply Manufacturer’s Rep firm ‘In the Northwest’! Harbor Ave, West Seattle In the Northwest is a Pet Supplies Wholesale Firm. We are a locally-based business, with an office on Harbor Avenue in West Seattle. Established for over 20 years, we strive to provide unique products to independent retailers across the nation. We pride ourselves on selling awesome products and providing excellent customer service… We are seeking Administrative help immediately! Our intern is going back to school… Our office manager has been promoted… Candidates for this Position will be: Customer Service Oriented

Proficient in MS Office/esp: Outlook and Excel

Able to quickly learn our database program (access based)

Highly motivated and able to work well independently

Very detail oriented

Capable of multi-tasking and prioritizing

Mature, Loyal and Dependable

Appreciative of the nuances of working for a small business…

Able to work approximately 30 hours per week

Monday-Fri 9-4

Opportunities for Advancement! We are ultimately hoping to find a great administrator who learns our business well enough to become our general office manager! Interested parties please e-mail a detailed cover letter and resume to [email protected].

