WEATHER: Lowland snow possible for region early Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service says that lowland snow is possible early Tuesday morning (Jan. 10) for southern parts of western Washington, which may affect the morning commute.

Specific to our region, NOAA says:

“Up to 1 inch of snow is possible for the central Coast, and for most of the central Puget Sound areas including Seattle and Bremerton. For areas north of Seattle, little to no accumulation is expected. Snow will make roads and surfaces slick, so be careful during the morning commute tomorrow!”

Also, 2 to 3 inches of snow with locally higher amounts is possible south of a line from Tacoma and Shelton through Lewis county, and as far west as eastern Grays Harbor county.”

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain before 10pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday: Rain and snow likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between 24 and 31. Northeast wind 8 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between 24 and 31. Northeast wind 8 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Wind chill values between 18 and 23. North wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38.

M.L.King Day: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47.

