Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: Getting your Estate Plan in order for the New Year

Sponsored Post

DAL Law Firm: Getting your Estate Plan in order for the New Year

No Comments Print This Post

From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

Getting Your Estate Plan In Order For The New Year

For many clients, the beginning of the New Year means getting their financial affairs in order, and getting around to having their will or trust completed. While most people know how important having a will or trust is, it unfortunately ends up becoming a “back burner” item. Our office is here to help you ensure you have a proper estate plan in place for you and your loved ones.

Our office can help you prepare for the distribution of your assets and property by learning about you and your financial situation. We evaluate a variety of strategies and alternatives for the effective transfer of your assets, including the use of wills and trusts.

We can recommend many useful estate planning tools such as:

Wills

Revocable Living Trusts

Durable Powers of Attorney

Health Care Directives

Community Property Agreements

Contact our office today at (206) 408-8158 for a consultation to have your estate plan prepared, and to give yourself peace of mind, knowing your estate plan is in place.

“Darcel Lobo was very helpful and helped us complete our estate plan, which we had been putting off for years. I’m so happy we have our wills completed and will certainly go back to her again if we need to.”

DAL Law Firm is conveniently located in Normandy Park, Washington. We serve clients in Washington cities such as Normandy Park, Des Moines, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Federal Way, Renton, Kent, Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah, Kirkland and others throughout King County.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

E [email protected] http://www.dallawfirm.com https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



