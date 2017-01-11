Browse > Home / Arts, Blogvertorial, Entertainment, Headlines / Des Moines United Methodist Church holding free concert this Saturday night
Des Moines United Methodist Church holding free concert this Saturday night


Des Moines United Methodist Church will be holding a concert this Saturday, Jan. 14, starting at 7 p.m. – an Evening of Folk-inspired chamber music, stretching from North America, to the British Isles, to Scandinavia.

This free event will feature Steven Luksan (pianist/composer of 2 new pieces), Kerry Bollinger Blanton (Violist), Justin Henderlight (Oboist).

Admission is free, suggested $10 donation.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org.

