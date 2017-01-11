Internet Safety Workshop will be at Pacific Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 24
Highline Public Schools will be holding an Internet Safety Workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from at 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Pacific Middle School.
Here’s more info:
Pause Before You Post. Think Before You Type. Share Responsibly.
All families and students are invited to our Internet Safety Workshop where you will find out how to stay safe online.
Topics include:
- What is Bullying?
- How to Protect Your Online Reputation
- Internet Safety Tips
- Staying Out of the News
- and much more!
*Some content may not be appropriate for young children.
Pacific Middle School is located at 22705 24th Ave South: