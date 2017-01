Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Mount Rainier Mini Cheer Camp will be Jan. 26 & 25

Mount Rainier Mini Cheer Camp will be Jan. 26 & 25

No Comments Print This Post

Mount Rainier High School Head Cheer Coach Cathy Banks will be hosting a winter mini Cheer Camp for grades K-8 on Jan. 25 and 26 from 6–7:30 p.m. each day at Mount Rainier High School Cafeteria.

There will be a Basketball Halftime show performance on Jan. 27 at Mount Rainier High School.

The Cost is $25.

For more info, download a PDF here.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter