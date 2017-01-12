Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Deadline for South King County Small Grant Applications extended

Deadline for South King County Small Grant Applications extended

The deadline for a small grant application for minor capital improvements or programs to encourage bicycling, walking, or transit use in South King County has been extended to Jan. 31, 2017.

Eligible projects must be within the cities of Burien, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, SeaTac, or Tukwila and may be proposed by cities, businesses, community organizations, schools, or neighborhood groups.

Approximately 6-12 small grants will be available. Whether you have an idea for a project to improve bicycle or pedestrian access or would like to install a bike rack at your location, we encourage you to apply for this funding opportunity.

Detailed grant information can be found online at http://tukwilawa.gov/SmallGrantApplication, or send questions by email to [email protected].

A PDF of the grant application can be found at http://www.tukwilawa.gov/wp-content/uploads/DCD-CTR-Small-Grant-Application-Form.pdf.

