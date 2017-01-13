Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Modern, 5-BD Home in North Hill

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Modern, 5-BD Home in North Hill

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate’s Open House – set for both this SATURDAY and SUNDAY – is new, modern style, 5-bedroom home in the desirable North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines!

Ideal floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a real 3-car garage.

Main floor has a second master bedroom or junior master suite.

Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz, stainless and high end flooring.

Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath.

Over-sized upstairs bonus room or possible 6th bedroom.

Located on a large, usable lot. Must see!

Offers: Seller intends to review offers upon receipt.

Here are the details:

WHAT: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House.

WHEN: Both SATURDAY, Jan. 14 and SUNDAY, Jan. 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 20716 2nd Ave S, Des Moines 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $674,950

MLS Number: 1066492

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2016

Approximate House SqFt: 3,278 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,062 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Marketing Remarks:

Modern style! New construction home on the desirable North Hill of Des Moines. Ideal floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a real 3 car garage. Main floor has a second master bedroom or junior master suite. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz, stainless and high end flooring. Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath. Over-sized upstairs bonus room or possible 6th bedroom. Located on a large, usable lot. Must see! Offers: Seller intends to review offers upon receipt

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

