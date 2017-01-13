Highline College master plan approved by Des Moines City Council

By Jack Mayne

The Des Moines City Council approved a new master plan for Highline College’s proposed redevelopment, without objection from the public, at the Thursday night (Jan. 12) meeting.

The project includes a “phased redevelopment of the campus” that includes redevelopment and renovation of buildings and replacement of others.

The Council vote was 6 – 0 with Councilmember Victor Pennington absent.

The Council also congratulated, with a proclamation, the North Hill Elementary School for being recognized with the “2016 School of Distinction Award after five consecutive years of outstanding improvement in student achievement, the second consecutive year that North Hill has been given this award.”

The award is given to the top 5 percent of schools in the state that have made sustained improvements in reading and math. North Hill is one of only 51 elementary schools that met the performance criteria for the 2015-16 school year.

The city’s proclamation said the “award process highlights the need to continue to support improvement efforts of our schools and the dedicated and talented leaders and staffs that make this kind of increased student achievement happen.”

