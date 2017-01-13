REMINDER: Food Bank fundraiser concert at Des Moines UMC this Saturday

No Comments Print This Post

REMINDER : ‘Saltwater Music Series’ – a fundraiser concert for the Des Moines Area Food Bank – will be at the Des Moines United Methodist Church this Saturday, Jan. 14, starting at 7 p.m.

The Saltwater Music Series is partnership between Steven Luksan (composer/pianist/organist) and the Missions Team of Des Moines United Methodist Church. These concerts provide chance for residents of South King County to experience exciting, fresh camber music in a casual setting; all while supporting a variety of great causes. Through these concerts we hope to build a stronger community, encourage and support local musicians, and give generously.

All concerts take place in the Sanctuary of Des Moines United Methodist Church (22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198).

Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10 to support the Food Bank.

“Songs of the North”

Join us as we lead you on a harmonious tour of folk-inspired music, stretching from North America, to the British Isles, to Scandinavia. Pianist and Composer Steven Luksan will be you guide as he performs music by Grieg, German, and Grainger. Violist Kerry Bollinger Blanton will treat us to traditional Norwegian fiddle tunes and give the World Premiere of Luksan’s Folk Dances for Solo Viola. Justin Henderlight will return for the World Premiere of Luksan’s Sonata for Oboe and Piano.

Proceeds from this concert will support the Music Ministry at Des Moines UMC.

This program will include:

Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Steven Luksan

Folk Dances (for solo viola) by Steven Luksan

Three Dances from Henry VII by Edward German

Norwegian Folksongs and Dances by Johan Halvorsen

and piano music by Percy Grainger and Edvard Grieg

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave South:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



