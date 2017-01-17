Arts, Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Video / Ugandan Chess Champ Phiona Musei will be at SeaTac Community Center Thurs.

Ugandan Chess Champ Phiona Musei will be at SeaTac Community Center Thurs.

Phiona Musei – the Ugandan Chess Champion featured in the Disney film “Queen of Katwe” – will be making an appearance at the SeaTac Community Center this Thursday, Jan. 19.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the event beginning at 5 p.m.

Sponsored by SeaTac United, along with the City of SeaTac, Chess4Life and Alaska Airlines, the event will include an opportunity for local youth to play chess with Phiona, meet an inspirational champion and hear a great positive message.

Parents are encouraged to stay through the playing of the quads with pizza being served between rounds of play.

This exciting event will be hosted at the SeaTac Community Center located at 13735 24th Avenue South in SeaTac.

Here’s a trailer for the film that’s baed on Phiona:

