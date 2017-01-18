Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Burien’s ‘Classic Eats’ offers a daily Happy Hour that will rev your engine

Burien’s ‘Classic Eats’ offers a daily Happy Hour that will rev your engine

You may have heard that there’s a new spot to satisfy cravings and whet your whistle just at the end of SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien. But you may not know that Classic Eats is destined to become Burien’s favorite Happy Hour…all day, everyday!

Local owners and Burien natives Hector and Anthony proudly invite you to make a convenient slip to the right into the cozy bar area as you enter, and pull up a stool. You’ll find a delicious selection of savories for just $5.00, including BBQ Wings, Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches, or gourmet Portobello Sliders; or try the Poblano Chicken or Clam Chowder with Garlic bread for just $4.00. You can enjoy a beer from their generous selection of bottles and draft favorites, or one of their cocktail specials. We hear the Strawberry Martini is a true crowd pleaser and the Prickly Pear Margarita certainly sounds intriguing.

Classic Eats is inspired by Burien’s small town American feel and golden age icons, like the classic cars that line the streets of Olde Burien every Father’s Day, BUT with a modern extra touch. From the large portraits of Hollywood and rock and roll royalty (hint: Audrey, Elvis and more) playfully blowing bubblegum, to the hint of extra spice in the meatloaf sliders, there is a little sass in the concept that gives it a fresh and new feeling. Along with these whimsical paintings, you’ll also find distinctive images of classic cars and trucks (actual local cars) to evoke retro memories. There is plenty of eye candy to satisfy the whole family in this premier, yet casual and family-friendly decor which lends a comfortable atmosphere.

Lest you think that Classic Eats is more flash than substance, be aware that the emphasis is solidly on the food. The menu was carefully curated from a selection of over 160 entrees; only the top 45 made the cut to form the base of the menu (don’t worry the prime rib is there!). With so many menu choices still in reserve you can expect to find rotating entrees and specials often. Current highlights range from the smoked Pecan Salmon served with a light red papaya sauce and cilantro oil, to the Adobo Chicken pasta lovingly marinated to infuse craving inspiring essence. Pair either of these with a choice from their extensive wine list which was assembled with a focus on WA and Oregon wines, including their own Classic Eats Select in Merlot, Cabernet or Chardonnay varieties.

We could go on about all the other features you’ll find, like their amazing weekend brunch and their cool private dining room – perfect for private parties or meetings, but to be honest we’re hungry and its hard to type when you’re drooling over the picture of the triple stack french toast and a $3.00 mimosa… So, instead we’ll invite you to join them today and use this nifty coupon good for a complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of a meal and beverage. Come discover your new favorite craving for yourself, and be sure to tell them you saw it on the Blog!

Classic Eats:

Hours: Mon – Thur: 10am – 11pm

Fri: 10am – Midnight

Sat: 8am – Midnight

Sun: 8am – 11pm Address: 918 SW 152nd Street, Olde Burien Phone: (206) 241-6275 Menu: Download a PDF Menu here Website: http://www.classiceatsburien.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/classiceat/ Twitter: @classiceat

