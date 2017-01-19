Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / Port of Seattle holding Flight Corridor Safety Program Open House on Feb. 1

Port of Seattle holding Flight Corridor Safety Program Open House on Feb. 1

The Port of Seattle will be holding their third Open House for Sea-Tac Airport’s Flight Corridor Safety Program on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the SeaTac Community Center.

The Port of Seattle’s Flight Corridor Safety Program and Replanting Plan replaces over-height trees with native, low-growing trees and shrubs in Sea-Tac Airport’s flight corridor. In late 2016, the Port Commission, responding to community concerns, voted to modify the program, approving work on select Port properties while calling for more community engagement before determining the removal and replanting approach for trees on Port property near South 200th Street.

This week, invasive vegetation, tree removal work and site preparation work will occur on Port property on the airfield’s west-side, with replanting to occur in the coming months.

The February 1 open house will be another opportunity for the public to hear about current work and modifications to the program that replaces over-height trees in the Sea-Tac Airport flight corridor with native, lower-growing trees and shrubs.

Port staff will update participants:

Seek public input on removal and replanting approaches for specific Port-owned properties along South 200 th Street,

Street, Provide updates on replanting and removal work under way on other Port-owned properties and,

Share information about the Port’s Airport Communities Ecology Fund to invest in environmental projects and programs in the airport communities.

WHAT: Port of Seattle Flight Safety Corridor Update Open House WHEN: Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 6 to 8 p.m. WHERE: SeaTac Community Center, 13735 24th Ave. S., SeaTac, WA. map link WHO: Port of Seattle Flight Corridor Safety Program project staff

For more information and Frequently Asked Questions on the program, visit the project webpage here or visit www.portseattle.org/safecorridor.

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave. S. in SeaTac:

