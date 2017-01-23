Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: Advertiser Wesley Homes is hiring for Admin & Nursing positions

Sponsored Post

JOBS: Advertiser Wesley Homes is hiring for Admin & Nursing positions

No Comments Print This Post

Advertiser Wesley Homes is hiring:

Category: Administrative Title: Intake Coordinator

Pay rates: $40,000-$43,000 annually (depends on experience)

Nursing License Preferred (LPN or RN)

Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1310 Title: Community Relations Representative

Pay rates: $45,000-$48,000 annually (depends on experience)

Three (3) years’ experience in sales and/or marketing roles, preferably in health care, housing or community service.

Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1294 Category: Nursing Title: Home Health Intake Coordinator Pay rates: $40,000-$43,000 (depends on experience) Nursing License Preferred (LPN or RN) Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1310 Title: Home Health RN Case Manager -Sign on Bonus! Pay rates: $35-$45/hour (depends on experience) Nursing License Required (RN), Home Health experience preferred Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1022 Title: CNA (Nursing Assistant) Home Care Hourly Shifts Available! Pay rates: $14-$15/hour (depends on experience) Nursing License Required (NAC or Home Care Aide Certification) Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1282

Visit their careers page at http://www.wesleyhomes.org/careers/.

Wesley Homes – for people who love life!™

WESLEY HOMES

Retirement Communities │ Home Health Services │ Foundation

815 S. 216th Street • Des Moines, WA 98198 • (206) 824-5000 • http://www.wesleyhomes.org

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



