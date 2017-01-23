JOBS: Advertiser Wesley Homes is hiring for Admin & Nursing positions
Advertiser Wesley Homes is hiring:
Category: Administrative
- Title: Intake Coordinator
Pay rates: $40,000-$43,000 annually (depends on experience)
Nursing License Preferred (LPN or RN)
Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1310
- Title: Community Relations Representative
Pay rates: $45,000-$48,000 annually (depends on experience)
Three (3) years’ experience in sales and/or marketing roles, preferably in health care, housing or community service.
Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1294
Category: Nursing
- Title: Home Health Intake Coordinator Pay rates: $40,000-$43,000 (depends on experience) Nursing License Preferred (LPN or RN) Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1310
- Title: Home Health RN Case Manager -Sign on Bonus! Pay rates: $35-$45/hour (depends on experience) Nursing License Required (RN), Home Health experience preferred Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1022
- Title: CNA (Nursing Assistant) Home Care Hourly Shifts Available! Pay rates: $14-$15/hour (depends on experience) Nursing License Required (NAC or Home Care Aide Certification) Link: http://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=WESLEYHOMES&cws=1&rid=1282
Visit their careers page at http://www.wesleyhomes.org/careers/.
Wesley Homes – for people who love life!™
WESLEY HOMES
Retirement Communities │ Home Health Services │ Foundation
815 S. 216th Street • Des Moines, WA 98198 • (206) 824-5000 • http://www.wesleyhomes.org
