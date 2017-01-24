Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Browse > Home Headlines / Advertiser Three Tree Montessori School’s Open House is Saturday, Jan. 28

Advertiser Three Tree Montessori School’s Open House is Saturday, Jan. 28

Are you looking for a nearby school which can nurture your child to his or her potential?

Advertiser Three Tree Montessori School invites you to visit their upcoming Open House on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.! View the beautiful classrooms, meet the inspiring teachers, and learn about Montessori programs for children ages 15 months through 12 years of age.

Imagine a school where education is viewed not just as a means to an end, but as an aid to life; where the method for learning comes not from a curriculum, but from the natural development of your child; a place where creativity, innovation, and individuality are valued as much as concentration, motivation, and persistence; where your child is not just a student, but also a teacher.

What makes Three Tree Montessori School a stand out? This local school was documented by the Department of Early Learning for use in early educator training, and is profiled in the Harvard University video shown here

Montessori is a holistic method of education with a rich history of over 100 years. Three Tree Montessori School is notably one of only four fully accredited Association Montessori Internationale (http://www.amiusa.org/) schools in Western Washington. AMI was formed in 1929 by Dr. Maria Montessori to insure that her philosophy and approach to education would be carried on as she intended. A school that carries the AMI name is continuing the tradition of quality first established by Dr. Montessori herself.

To give you an idea of what Three Tree Montessori School is like, here are some photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

This diverse, family-focused community provides year-round opportunities for parent involvement. Come discover if TTMS is right for your family!

Three Tree Montessori School is located at 220 SW 160th Street (206-242-5100); for more info visit www.threetree.org.

