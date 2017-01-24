Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Registration for PacWest Little League opens this week



PacWest Little League baseball and Softball registration begins this week, and new players are encouraged to sign up!

See below for dates, times & locations:

Jan 26th, 6-8PM @ Highline Christian Church, 14859 1st Ave S, Burien

Feb 4th, 10AM-2PM @ Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave S, Tukwila

Feb 11th, 10AM-2PM @ Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1822 S 128th St, SeaTac

Feb 15th, 6-8PM @ St. Bernadette School, 1028 SW 128th St, Burien (new this year, If a player attends St. Bernadette School, they can play at Pacwest Little League no matter where they live. Same with St. Francis).

Registration Forms are available online by clicking here or on the Forms & Flyers page here.

“We will also have all forms available at each signup and volunteers there to answer any questions you may have,” organizers said.

You can find out more at http://www.pacwestlittleleague.com

