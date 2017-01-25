Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: Do you need a prenuptial agreement?

Do You Need A Prenuptial Agreement?

If you are considering marriage or a domestic partnership, and have either been married before or are bringing substantial assets into the relationship, a prenuptial, postnuptial, or cohabitation agreement can give you peace of mind. Such agreement can protect the assets you may have acquired prior to the marriage and can ensure that they remain your separate property. Creating this type of relationship agreement assures you that your assets are protected and is also a step towards creating a financial plan and estate plan for your future. Darcel Lobo has helped many clients with their prenuptial agreements and would be happy to assist you as well.

At the DAL Law Firm, we work with you to ensure that we understand your concerns and that those concerns are addressed with the appropriate agreement. We provide comprehensive counsel to individuals and couples throughout Washington State and would be pleased to represent you. We can answer any questions you may have about a relationship agreement and how it can serve your interests.

We provide advice to clients and prepare agreements for those who are considering marriage or cohabitation and have concerns about asset protection. We will discuss all matters related to the execution of an enforceable prenuptial, postnuptial or other relationship agreement. We will help you identify and characterize your assets, and draft an agreement that clearly sets forth your intent. We will explain the difference between your separate property and community property.

What can be as equally as important, if not more important, is the protection of one’s assets if their soon-to-be spouse may have debts. We will help you to minimize the risk of your assets, and will structure the agreement accordingly. All matters will be done with the strictest confidentiality, and your privacy is always protected. For more information, please contact our office.

Contact our office by phone at (206) 408-8158 or by email at [email protected] for a confidential consultation regarding a relationship agreement.

“Darcel Lobo was very nice and patient and represented me well. She is very knowledgeable in her field. I knew she had my best interest at heart and guided me in the right direction when making decisions. She’s very easy going and easy to talk to. I felt comfortable asking her questions. I would recommend Darcel to my friends and family.”

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

E [email protected] http://www.dallawfirm.com https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

