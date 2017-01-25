Education, Entertainment, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Help send Pacific Middle School Wind Ensemble to California competition Feb. 1

A fundraiser for the Pacific Middle School Wind Ensemble will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Waterland Arcade in Des Moines.

For just $10, you can get two hours of unlimited games.

Half the proceeds will go to the wind ensemble when you mention their name.

“Help the band raise money for their annual competition in California to defend their award-winning title.”

The entire community is WELCOME!!! Come support some great kids doing great things!!! Possibly a live performance…a fun time and a terrific cause!!

“Also, if you’re a group looking for fundraising options, contact the Waterland Arcade and Sandbar to see how we might be able to help you!!”

The Waterland Arcade is located at 22306 Marine View Drive S. (map below).

More info: [email protected] or 206-271-8100.

