Local high schools to compete in FIRST Robotics Competition starting in March

As we kick-off the New Year, four of Highline Public Schools High Schools are in a major time crunch to design and build a functional and competitive robot in six Weeks.

These robots will be used to compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) starting in early March.

Known as “Sport for the Mind”, FIRST teams-up with Disney to create and release a game that requires students to use Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) to Compete.

The High Schools – Mount Rainier, Highline, Raisbeck Aviation and Technology Engineering & Communications (TEC) – are each building a robot that will compete in a Game called “FIRST Steamworks.” The object of the game that the robots must compete is reflected in the Game Animation attached below.

Each of these Teams will be competing in 2 District Events starting in early March in hopes to receive enough points to compete in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) Championship (includes Washington and Oregon Teams) in mid-April. Currently there are 155 Teams between the 2 states competing and only 64 will qualify to compete at the PNW Championship.

Here is the Kick-off Video from FIRST that the students saw to start their robot design and build:

If you would like to know more about these High School Robotics Teams, please visit their Team Websites listed Below.

Mount Rainier High School: Webpage in-work at time of publishing

Highline High School: www.first3574.org

Raisbeck Aviation High School: www.skunkworks1983.com

Technology Engineering & Communications (TEC): https://www.facebook.com/FIRST-FRC-Team-Panda-Machine-2942-225679620848324/

If you would like to know more about the Program or would like to help Sponsor, Mentor or Volunteer please feel free to email Darin Gee at [email protected].

