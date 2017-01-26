Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Seattle Southside Chamber announces nominees for Feb. 10 awards luncheon

The Seattle Southside Chamber Staff and Board of Directors announced the final nominees for its Awards and Recognition Luncheon, which will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Des Moines.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the hotel, located at 22406 Pacific Highway South.

And the nominations are:

Large Business of the Year: Alaska Airlines, BECU, Recology CleanScapes Small Business of the Year: Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC), Freedom Snacks, Rainier Cancer Center Outstanding Community Service: Destination Des Moines, Radisson Hotel Seattle Airport, Soroptimist International Seattle South Business Advocate: The Boeing Company, Judy Coovert-Printcom, Rich Shockley-Small Business Development Center at Highline College Ambassador of the Year: Jackie Bea-Basil’s Kitchen, Michelle Clark-The Courtyard by Marriott Seattle SeaTac, Steve Emery-Primerica

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us your nominations and to all the amazing individuals and businesses who consistently go above and beyond to help make our Chamber and our community strong and vibrant,” CEO Andrea Reay said.

Thank you to our host Four Points by Sheraton – Seattle Airport, and our sponsors: BECU, Dollar Rent A Car, Highline College, and Louise Strander. More sponsorship opportunities are still available. If you are interested in sponsoring this event or for more information, please contact the chamber office or visit http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/marketing-opportunities

Attendance is open to non-member guests as well as members, however space for all Luncheons is limited. Please follow this link to register and for more information on attending this fantastic community celebration http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/business-awards-recognition-luncheon-564

Guests can also register by calling the office during regular office hours (206) 575-1633 or emailing Emma Oglesby, Membership Service Director, at [email protected].

