Learn about ‘Breaking the Aviation Glass Ceiling at Boeing’ on Thursday, Feb. 9

Captain Suzanna Darcy-Hennemann – a recent retiree who served as Chief Pilot of Boeing Flight Services – will be sharing stories from her 40+ year career on Thursday, Feb. 9, starting at 7 p.m. at the Des Moines Activity Center.

She served as a Production and Experimental Test Pilot, Chief Pilot for the 777 program, and became the first woman rated as a Captain on the Boeing 747-400.

Captain Darcy-Hennemann has received many awards and recognition throughout her aviation career, come learn more!

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center, located at 2045 S. 216th Avenue South (map below)

COST: $2 suggested donation

