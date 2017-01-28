Crime, Featured Stories, Browse > Home Headlines / Police shoot two men during homicide investigation in Des Moines Friday night

Police shoot two men during homicide investigation in Des Moines Friday night

Two men were shot by King County Sheriff’s Officers during a homicide investigation in Des Moines Friday night, Jan. 27, 2017.

Police say that detectives received information that a man believed to be connected to the Beaver Lake Park homicide in Sammamish earlier this week was in an apartment complex at 21630 29th Ave S. (map below) in Des Moines.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were outside of the apartment when the suspect and another man exited. When the men saw the deputies they both pulled handguns. Three deputies fired, striking one of the men. The other man fled the area on foot and discarded his gun as he ran. It is unclear at this time if either of the men fired their weapon. The injured man was taken to Harborview and is in critical condition.

A K-9 unit attempted a track the outstanding suspect but he was not initially located. While the investigation at the scene was ongoing, police learned that the missing suspect was hiding in a nearby apartment. TAC 30# (SWAT) responded to the scene and repeatedly ordered the man out of the apartment.

The suspect came out of the apartment just after 5 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident. Detectives have not said what involvement he may have had in the Beaver Lake homicide. He is a 16-year old from Kent.

The deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave which is routine in officer involved shootings. All three deputies are veteran officers. Their names will be withheld until next week, which is standard in officer involved shootings.

