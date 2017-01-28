Browse > Home / Crime, Headlines, Politics / REPORT: Up to 13 detained at airport Saturday as a result of Trump’s travel ban

REPORT: Up to 13 detained at airport Saturday as a result of Trump's travel ban


From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

KUOW is reporting that up to 13 people may have been detained at Sea-Tac Airport on Saturday (Jan. 28) as a result of President Trump’s executive order that bans immigrants and refugees from Muslim countries.

Trump’s executive order includes a 90-day travel ban for people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, KUOW said. The order also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

Read the full story – which includes videos and Tweets – here.

Posted by on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 4:33 pm 
