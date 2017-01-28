Crime, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / REPORT: Up to 13 detained at airport Saturday as a result of Trump’s travel ban



From our sister site The SeaTac Blog:

KUOW is reporting that up to 13 people may have been detained at Sea-Tac Airport on Saturday (Jan. 28) as a result of President Trump’s executive order that bans immigrants and refugees from Muslim countries.

Trump’s executive order includes a 90-day travel ban for people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, KUOW said. The order also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.



