4Culture offering grant money for creative projects; deadlines are March 1 & 8

4Culture – King County’s cultural funding agency – is currently offering grants to support projects for individuals and groups working in the arts, heritage and preservation.

It’s one of their largest grant programs and one all creatives should know about, especially if you are a King County resident and are an artist, part of an art group, local historian, or own a historic property.

They divide the grant up into three disciplines:

Arts

Heritage

Preservation

How to get 4Culture funding for your creative project:

Deadlines are March 1 and 8, 2017

4Culture is now accepting applicants for Art Projects through March 1 and applications for Heritage and Preservation Special Projects through March 8.

They are always looking for new applicants, to reach as many people working in arts and culture in King County as they can.

So, what are these grants for, exactly?

Art Projects fund artists and small arts groups—from traditional to contemporary, emerging to established—who are working in all creative disciplines and genres to enhance the cultural life of King County. Last year, dancer and choreographer Veronica Lee-Baik received funding for Giselle Deconstruct, her reinterpretation of classic ballet through the lens of the experiences of marginalized young women in Southeast Asia.

Heritage Projects supports work uncovering, illuminating, and sharing the rich history that is all around us in King County. Oral histories? Research? Online exhibitions? Heritage Projects can fund it all, and more. Community historian and Central District resident Jill Freidberg is putting her 2016 Heritage Projects grant to work documenting the stories of the Red Apple grocery store at 23rd and Jackson before it is torn down to make way for new development.

Preservation Special Projects funds neighborhood surveys, landmark nominations, building assessments, planning projects, and advocacy efforts. They support projects utilizing new technologies and reaching audiences that are new to historic preservation. The Fall City Historical Society used their grant to hire a timber consultant to assess the condition of the iconic 1888 Fall City Hop Shed, the only remaining building of its type in King County.

Grant writing can be stressful, so 4Culture provides step-by-step guidance throughout the process as well as a series of informal workshops. Applications are reviewed by a panel of peers working in their field of practice.

Got a project idea? Give them a call:

Find out more at 4Culture.org.

