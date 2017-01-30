Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / Hearing on bill to study air pollution around Sea-Tac Airport will be this Wed.

Hearing on bill to study air pollution around Sea-Tac Airport will be this Wed.

A hearing on a bill that would require a State Health Department study of air quality implications of increased air traffic at Sea-Tac Airport will be held in Olympia this Wednesday, Feb. 1, the office of Sen. Karen Kaiser said on Monday.

Under the legislation, the study must be in two phases, the first is an assessment to be completed by the University of Washington public health school. The study will be an assessment of “the ultrafine particulate matter in the areas surrounding and directly impacted by air traffic generated by the airport.”

The bill (SB5225) says this assessment component of the study is to be completed by Sept. 1, 2021.

A second phase of the study that must begin after the first part is “an analysis of options to reduce or mitigate emissions of ultrafine particulate matter from aircraft” from “use of alternative fuel sources” by planes.

The study needs to consider the cost of the various alternatives.

People can testify in various ways outlined at this site: http://leg.wa.gov/legislature/Pages/Testify.aspx

People can enter their testimony via this website: https://app.leg.wa.gov/pbc/bill/5225

The entire content of the bill is here: http://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2017-18/Pdf/Bills/Senate Bills/5225.pdf

The committee bill is here: http://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5225&Year=2017

