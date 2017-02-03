Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Modern, 5-BD Home in North Hill

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Modern, 5-BD Home in North Hill

No Comments Print This Post

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate’s Open House – set for this Saturday, Feb. 4 – is a new, modern style, 5-bedroom home in the desirable North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines!

Ideal floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a real 3 car garage.

Main floor has a second master bedroom or junior master suite.

Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz, stainless and high end flooring.

Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath.

Over-sized upstairs bonus room or possible 6th bedroom.

Located on a large, usable lot – must see!

Here are photos & details:

WHAT: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House.

WHEN: SATURDAY, Feb. 4: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 20704 2nd Ave S Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $674,950

MLS Number: 1027549

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 3,200 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,000 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Marketing Remarks:

Modern style! New construction home on the desirable North Hill of Des Moines. Ideal floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a real 3 car garage. Main floor has a second master bedroom or junior master suite. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz, stainless and high end flooring. Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath. Over-sized upstairs bonus room or possible 6th bedroom. Located on a large, usable lot. Must see!

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



