Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: Modern, 5-BD Home in North Hill
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate’s Open House – set for this Saturday, Feb. 4 – is a new, modern style, 5-bedroom home in the desirable North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines!
Ideal floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a real 3 car garage.
Main floor has a second master bedroom or junior master suite.
Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz, stainless and high end flooring.
Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath.
Over-sized upstairs bonus room or possible 6th bedroom.
Located on a large, usable lot – must see!
Here are photos & details:
WHAT: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House.
WHEN: SATURDAY, Feb. 4: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 20704 2nd Ave S Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $674,950
- MLS Number: 1027549
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Year Built: 2017
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,200 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,000 s.f.
Site Features:
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
Marketing Remarks:
Modern style!
New construction home on the desirable North Hill of Des Moines.
Ideal floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a real 3 car garage.
Main floor has a second master bedroom or junior master suite.
Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz, stainless and high end flooring.
Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath.
Over-sized upstairs bonus room or possible 6th bedroom.
Located on a large, usable lot. Must see!
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]