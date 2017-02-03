Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines Police seeking help finding missing 68-year old woman with dementia

Des Moines Police seeking help finding missing 68-year old woman with dementia

No Comments Print This Post

The Des Moines Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Elizabeth Wilson, a missing 68-year old woman who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Police say that she suffers from dementia and has become increasingly confused.

She has not been heard from in over a week, which the family reported as unusual, as she speaks with them daily, police added.

She may have been seen walking near her residence in the 2400 block of S. 222nd, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, Feb. 3

Elizabeth is an African-American female, 5’6″ tall with a medium build, and brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Elizabeth, please call the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301 or call 911.

27 SHARES Facebook Twitter



