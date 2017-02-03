Browse > Home / Education, Fundraising, Headlines / Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park donates children’s dictionaries

Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park donates children’s dictionaries


The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park visited every Highline Public Schools elementary school this week giving out special gifts – a beautifully illustrated children’s dictionary for each third-grade student:

The Rotary Club has been distributing dictionaries to third-grade students for well over a decade.

“We are so grateful for the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park, WA!” he district said in a statement.

And don’t forget – the Rotary Club’s Poverty Bay Wine Festival fundraiser is coming up March 3 & 4: http://www.drinktomusic.org

Posted by on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 10:48 am 
