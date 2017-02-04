WEATHER: ‘Snow likely’ in forecast for region Sunday night through Tuesday

The National Weather Service is predicting that snow is “likely” in the forecast starting after 11 p.m. Sunday night, Feb. 5, with a 70 percent chance of it continuing – before turning to rain – through Tuesday.

While there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, UW Meteorologist Cliff Mass says we could get “around 3-4 inches” with “a range from zero to 8 inches” (click image below to see larger version, and note the “8” nestled right over our region in this graphic):

“Another (and even better) ensemble produced by the European Center shows a wide range of possibilities at Seattle, with an average around 7 inches,” Mass added. “About 20% of the ensembles have little to 2 inches of snow, but some get to a foot.”

Wait…did he just say “get to a foot“?

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 38. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain. High near 42. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 11pm. Low around 34. South wind around 6 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 6 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of snow before 5pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night:Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Friday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

