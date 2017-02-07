Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: What is a Revocable Living Trust?

What is a Revocable Living Trust?

In short, a Revocable Living Trust is a document that you transfer your assets to for you to use during your lifetime, and then is transferred to your beneficiaries when you’ve passed away. A Revocable Living Trust is used to protect your assets and avoid probate, and our office works with you in ensuring that a Revocable Living Trust is right for you.

In determining whether a Revocable Living Trust is right for you, it is important to understand what a Revocable Living Trust is. In our initial consultation, we will discuss this in more detail, but a brief overview is provided below.

A Revocable Living Trust is created during your lifetime, and you have complete control of the Revocable Living Trust. A Revocable Living Trust continues to exist after your passing, to allow your Successor Trustee to make the distributions according to your Revocable Living Trust

Our Revocable Living Trust services include:

An initial consultation to assess your assets, discuss your wants and needs, explain how a Revocable Living Trust works, and help you decide if a Revocable Living Trust is right for you.

Prepare your Revocable Living Trust, which is specifically tailored for you, keeping in mind your wants and needs we discussed in our initial consultation.

Unlimited reviews and revisions to ensure your Revocable Living Trust accurately reflects your requests.

Execution of your Revocable Living Trust, and we will provide the witnesses and notary.

To complete your estate plan, we also highly recommend that we prepare and execute Power of Attorneys and other related estate planning documents.

