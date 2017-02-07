Poverty Bay Wine Festival fundraiser will be back for its 13th year on March 3 & 4!

No Comments Print This Post

Get ready to raise your wine glasses for a good cause – the Poverty Bay Wine Festival will be back at the Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium for its 13th year on Friday, March 3 & Saturday, March 4!

2017 Poverty Bay Wine Festival Presented by Rotary of Des Moines from bmesser on Vimeo.

With over 10% of available tickets already sold, this popular Rotary Club fundraiser is expected to have a record breaking attendance. Last year, 722 guests helped raise funds for deserving benificiaries such as seen here.

Be sure to reserve your seat before tickets are sold out. Tickets come with 10 tasting tokens, and can be purchased prior to the event at a discounted price of $35 per ticket at DrinkToMusic.Org. At the door tickets will cost $40.

Join the fun with live music, 20 local wineries, one local brewery, and one cidery. Besides drinks and music, a variety of food will be provided by Nibbles Seattle, Ivars Chowder and Fred Meyers cheese and small sandwiches.

Music Lineup:

Danny Welsh @ Friday Evening 6:00 to 9:00 Eric Madis @ Saturday 2:30 to 4:00 Scott Lindenmuth @ Saturday 4:30 to 6:00 Brian Butler @ Saturday 6:30 to 8:00

The fun doesn’t stop there for this year’s Poverty Bay Wine Festival. Put some money down to test your luck with the Wine Grab for your chance to win a high-end wine. In addition, each night you’ll have a chance to win a door prize at no charge. On Friday, enter to win a beautiful $400 hand blown vase from the Seattle Glass Blowing Studio. On Saturday, win a $800 gift certificate to have Chef David Boyd with Down to Earth Cuisine cook an all exclusive goumet meal for four in your home.

And that’s not all! Buy a $5 raffle ticket for a chance to win two round trip plane tickets on Alsakan Airlines at a $2500 value. Runner up gets two season passes to Centerstage Theatre, a $660 value.

PRE-FUNK AT LIGHTHOUSE THURS., MARCH 2

This year’s Poverty Bay Wine Festival kicks off the day before at the Lighthouse Lounge. Join many other Poverty Bay Wine Festival pre-funkers with this free-entry event. Live music and tasty food will be present, along with a mystery door prize.

BLUES & BREWS WILL BE AUG. 26!

Are you more of a beer person? Well set aside time on August 26, 2017 for another popular fundraiser put on by the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, the Blues & Brews Festival going on its eighth year, this festival brings a large crowd of blues and brews enthusiasts.

The Poverty Bay Wine Festival is a 21 and over event. The event is located at the Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium, located at 22030 Cliff Ave S. (map below).

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you would like to volunteer for the event, please contact Patrice at pthorell@desmoineswa.gov. There will be free parking.

Also, only ADA assistive animals are allowed.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



