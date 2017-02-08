Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / FITT BALANCE will be exhibiting at 2017 Northwest Yoga Conference Feb. 9-12

Sponsored Post

FITT BALANCE will be exhibiting at 2017 Northwest Yoga Conference Feb. 9-12

Pacific Northwest flagship for Flow Motion aquatic fitness, FITT BALANCE, will be exhibiting at the 2017 Northwest Yoga Conference hosted at Lynnwood Convention Center this Thursday, Feb. 9 – Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Northwest Yoga Conference Marketplace is FREE and open to the public! Explore and sample a unique assortment of health and wellness products and services including the latest wave in aquatic fitness — Flow Motion aquatic fitness! This new modality of on water fitness training was launched in 2016 by Evolve Paddleboards of West Ocean City, MD. Its dedicated team of trainers, paddlers, surfers, racers and creatives collectively share an empowering mission: to reinvent aquatic fitness.

Flow Motion’s unique surface technology — an inflatable, Fitness Mat for indoor/outdoor use —will be featured at the Northwest Yoga Conference Marketplace. Designed for proprioceptive fitness training on water, the Fitness Mat’s surface challenges optimal performance of all ages and levels of physical fitness. On every turn of the mat, you will engage core strength, balance and mobility!

Flow Motion features five types of aquatic fitness programs structured for group exercise, small group training and/or 1-on-1 personal training, in addition to teacher trainings and licensing options for the following:

Flow Motion FITT BOOT CAMP – beginner-advanced levels

Flow Motion FITT YOGA – beginner-advanced levels

Flow Motion KIDS – youth ages 3+

Flow Motion SILVER – seniors age 55+

Flow Motion THERAPY – rehabilitative exercise

Interested in instructing Flow Motion aquatic fitness programs? Visit our table at the Northwest Yoga Conference Marketplace for a chance to win a FREE Flow Motion teacher training.

Visit www.nwyogaconference. com/marketplace for schedule and more details.

