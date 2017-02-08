Headlines, History, Life, Browse > Home Politics / ‘Rainier Drive South’ street sign will be officially unveiled on Tues., Feb. 21

‘Rainier Drive South’ street sign will be officially unveiled on Tues., Feb. 21

On October 27, 2016 the City Council Approved Resolution No. 1344, which officially established a commemorative street name of “Rainier Drive South” for the portion of 19th Ave South between South 223rd Street and South 229th Street in the City of Des Moines.

19th Ave South fronts Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, and the street name designation was a project initiated by the School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) Officers earlier in 2016.

The new signs will be officially installed on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at approximately 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Ave South and South 223rd Street. Members of the ASB, School District staff, and the Mayor of Des Moines, Matt Pina will be present for the ceremony.

