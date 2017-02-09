Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Headlines / Reserve today! $60.00 Classic Romance V-DAY Dinner at Classic Eats Burien!
Reserve today! $60.00 Classic Romance V-DAY Dinner at Classic Eats Burien!


Your read that right – just $60.00 for an amazing 3-course dinner for two on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017!

Your sumptuous feast starts with a Ceasar or House salad, crisp and refreshing.

The next act combines a Surf and Turf of two bacon-wrapped Top Sirloin with 6 marinated and grilled Shrimp with not one, not two, but three accompaniments including a blog favorite grilled asparagus.

The grand finale of Ultimate Classic Cookie Supreme rounds out the feast with a pampering spot of sweet. All this luxury for just $60.00, excluding tax, gratuity and beverages.

But hurry! This dinner is sure to sell out – so reserve today at 206-241-6275.

Once the cravings start again, come on back to Classic Eats on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 for a Fat Tuesday Party NOLA Style.

Tony Hayes Presents a live D.J., 21+ fun, and of course delicious specials to tempt your tastebuds.

The fun runs from 5 p.m.-close with a good time to be had by all.

Call or stop by to learn more of what’s in store for Classic Eats Mardi Gras 2017.

Classic Eats:

Hours:

  • Mon – Thur: 10am – 11pm
  • Fri: 10am – Midnight
  • Sat: 8am – Midnight
  • Sun: 8am – 11pm

Address: 918 SW 152nd Street, Olde Burien

Phone: (206) 241-6275

Menu: Download a PDF Menu here

Website: http://www.classiceatsburien.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/classiceat/

Twitter: @classiceat

Posted by on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 2:46 pm 
