Reserve today! $60.00 Classic Romance V-DAY Dinner at Classic Eats Burien!

Your read that right – just $60.00 for an amazing 3-course dinner for two on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017!

Your sumptuous feast starts with a Ceasar or House salad, crisp and refreshing.

The next act combines a Surf and Turf of two bacon-wrapped Top Sirloin with 6 marinated and grilled Shrimp with not one, not two, but three accompaniments including a blog favorite grilled asparagus.

The grand finale of Ultimate Classic Cookie Supreme rounds out the feast with a pampering spot of sweet. All this luxury for just $60.00, excluding tax, gratuity and beverages.

But hurry! This dinner is sure to sell out – so reserve today at 206-241-6275.

Once the cravings start again, come on back to Classic Eats on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 for a Fat Tuesday Party NOLA Style.

Tony Hayes Presents a live D.J., 21+ fun, and of course delicious specials to tempt your tastebuds.

The fun runs from 5 p.m.-close with a good time to be had by all.

Call or stop by to learn more of what’s in store for Classic Eats Mardi Gras 2017.

Classic Eats:

Hours: Mon – Thur: 10am – 11pm

Fri: 10am – Midnight

Sat: 8am – Midnight

Sun: 8am – 11pm Address: 918 SW 152nd Street, Olde Burien Phone: (206) 241-6275 Menu: Download a PDF Menu here Website: http://www.classiceatsburien.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/classiceat/ Twitter: @classiceat

