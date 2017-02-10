Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Jobs, Browse > Home Life / JOBS: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate is now hiring!

Sponsored Post

JOBS: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate is now hiring!

No Comments Print This Post

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest – with offices in Olde Burien – is looking to hire!

To find out if a career in real estate is right for you, contact Branch Manager/Realtor Tay Krull at (206) 244-6400 for an interview today.

Who knows? Maybe you’ll end up as a superstar Agent on the blog!

Three Easy Steps To Get Started

3 Easy Steps to Get Your Real Estate License and Start Your New Career Get Your Real Estate License: Step 1 Choose a Real Estate School

Go online and sign up for a pre-license class Step 2 Study for 90-Clock Hours

Take your final exam and receive your Certificate of Completion Step 3 Set up an exam appointment with State of Washington

Visit www.goamp.com/candidateinformation.aspx

Take and pass your real estate license exam Start Your New Career Step 1 Call Our Branch and tell us you passed the exam Step 2 Meet with us to activate your real estate license Step 3 Complete a Business Plan & get started on the Road to Success!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



