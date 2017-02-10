Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Jobs, Life / JOBS: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate is now hiring!
JOBS: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate is now hiring!


Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest – with offices in Olde Burien – is looking to hire!

To find out if a career in real estate is right for you, contact Branch Manager/Realtor Tay Krull at (206) 244-6400 for an interview today.

Who knows? Maybe you’ll end up as a superstar Agent on the blog!

Three Easy Steps To Get Started
3 Easy Steps to Get Your Real Estate License and Start Your New Career 

Get Your Real Estate License:

Step 1 Choose a Real Estate School
Go online and sign up for a pre-license class

Step 2 Study for 90-Clock Hours
Take your final exam and receive your Certificate of Completion

Step 3 Set up an exam appointment with State of Washington
Visit www.goamp.com/candidateinformation.aspx
           Take and pass your real estate license exam

Start Your New Career

Step 1 Call Our Branch and tell us you passed the exam

Step 2 Meet with us to activate your real estate license

Step 3 Complete a Business Plan & get started on the Road to Success!

Posted by on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 4:58 pm 
