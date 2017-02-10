JOBS: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate is now hiring!
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest – with offices in Olde Burien – is looking to hire!
To find out if a career in real estate is right for you, contact Branch Manager/Realtor Tay Krull at (206) 244-6400 for an interview today.
Who knows? Maybe you’ll end up as a superstar Agent on the blog!
Three Easy Steps To Get Started
3 Easy Steps to Get Your Real Estate License and Start Your New Career
Get Your Real Estate License:
Step 1 Choose a Real Estate School
Go online and sign up for a pre-license class
Step 2 Study for 90-Clock Hours
Take your final exam and receive your Certificate of Completion
Step 3 Set up an exam appointment with State of Washington
Visit www.goamp.com/candidateinformation.aspx
Take and pass your real estate license exam
Start Your New Career
Step 1 Call Our Branch and tell us you passed the exam
Step 2 Meet with us to activate your real estate license
Step 3 Complete a Business Plan & get started on the Road to Success!
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]